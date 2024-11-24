47,305 Shares in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 47,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in J.Jill by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,788,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in J.Jill by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 422,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 119,282 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in J.Jill by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 346,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 181,116 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in J.Jill by 539.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 256,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth $7,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JILL. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of J.Jill from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.Jill

In other J.Jill news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $36,530.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,535.20. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.Jill Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of JILL opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. J.Jill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $40.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.61.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

J.Jill Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. J.Jill’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

J.Jill Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

