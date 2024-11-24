Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 514.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 293,937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 246,070 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,370,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $653,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,304.33. This represents a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $49,061.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,050,702 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,718. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE:AEO opened at $17.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

