Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 88.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 4,375.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 357.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $42.87 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Olin’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

OLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Read Our Latest Report on OLN

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $459,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,450. This represents a 30.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.