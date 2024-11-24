Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 906.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.50 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie upgraded Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.68.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.32%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

