Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $1.07 Million in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in MetLife by 8.9% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $2,346,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $2,960,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in MetLife by 1,803.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 69,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,129 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $86.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day moving average is $76.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $86.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

