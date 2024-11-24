NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 258 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at $3,552,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NVR by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 10.7% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 31 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,783.33.

Shares of NVR opened at $9,007.24 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6,052.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9,964.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9,422.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8,593.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 6.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $125.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. This represents a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total value of $1,188,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,679. This trade represents a 35.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 775 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,073. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

