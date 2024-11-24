Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $122,000 Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 169.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 158,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 99,821 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

ISD stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $14.43.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

(Free Report)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).

Featured Stories

