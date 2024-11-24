Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Position Increased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vale during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vale during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in Vale during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new position in Vale during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vale during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. UBS Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

VALE stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Vale had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

