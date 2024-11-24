Commerce Bank Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.66% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 244,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,108,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter.

GMF opened at $116.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $379.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $95.05 and a 1 year high of $130.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

