Avior Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. First International Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 123,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 930,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,906,000 after acquiring an additional 152,636 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.59 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This is a boost from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

