Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Whirlpool worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1,010.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,000. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $626,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,233.60. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR stock opened at $112.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.75. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.18 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

