Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $212,000 Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ICVT opened at $88.57 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.06.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

