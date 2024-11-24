Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Holdings Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CASY. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.25.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $427.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $390.34 and its 200-day moving average is $372.81. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $266.56 and a 52-week high of $428.61.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. The trade was a 15.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. The trade was a 24.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

