Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $133,000 Position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 85,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338,536 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $5.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.0215 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

