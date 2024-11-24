Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $150,000 Stock Position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SSUS opened at $43.36 on Friday. Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.57. The company has a market cap of $695.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.28.
Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Profile
