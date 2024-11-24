Avior Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 74.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,625,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,472 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 69,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 43,411 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 59,552 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0629 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

