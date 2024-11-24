Avior Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Whirlpool by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 5.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WHR stock opened at $112.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $84.18 and a 1-year high of $125.68. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $626,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,343,233.60. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,000. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

