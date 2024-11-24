PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,928 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,164,000 after acquiring an additional 323,995 shares in the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 104.7% in the second quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 67,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 34,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 237,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 203,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 79,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

