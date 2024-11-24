Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 297.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the third quarter worth $935,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 17,600,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 176,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 176,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaos by 144.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaos by 33.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 788,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,823,000 after purchasing an additional 197,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Danaos Trading Up 1.5 %

DAC opened at $85.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.47. Danaos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.16 million. Danaos had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaos Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

