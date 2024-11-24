PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 238.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,537 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,150,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,600,000 after purchasing an additional 863,987 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,584,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after buying an additional 187,922 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,476,000 after buying an additional 335,833 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 961,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,901,000 after acquiring an additional 126,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 884,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,026,000 after acquiring an additional 91,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JGRO stock opened at $80.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.04. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.76 and a 52 week high of $82.19.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

