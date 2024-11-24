Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 42 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 82,462.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,962,000 after buying an additional 1,604,715 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in United Rentals by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 637,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,089,000 after purchasing an additional 27,708 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 77.7% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,626,000 after purchasing an additional 199,810 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 382,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,001,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 334,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,123,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus increased their price target on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $751.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.0 %

URI opened at $849.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $819.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $731.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $454.71 and a 1-year high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.03%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

