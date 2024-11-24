PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,087 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 333,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 24,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 373.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 88,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 31,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.6% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,334,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,912,000 after purchasing an additional 555,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 281.8% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 115,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.5 %

ET opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.3225 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ET. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

