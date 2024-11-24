Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Position Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79,530 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS opened at $45.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.153 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

