PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.22% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $511,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EQAL opened at $51.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average of $46.85. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $40.57 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

