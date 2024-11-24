PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,478 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of PureCycle Technologies worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 169,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 16,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PCT opened at $11.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58.

Insider Transactions at PureCycle Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc acquired 4,264,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,003.17. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,050,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,006,638.64. This represents a 14.81 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCT

About PureCycle Technologies

(Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.