PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 76,049 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,049 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $56.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average is $54.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.4936 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

