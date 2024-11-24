B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned approximately 0.05% of Angi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,722,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after buying an additional 95,514 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Angi by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 494,739 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Angi by 1,372.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,401,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 1,306,515 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 829,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 161,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Angi by 152.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 462,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 279,083 shares during the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.62 million, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.95. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Angi had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $296.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANGI. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Angi from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Angi to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.11.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

