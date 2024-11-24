NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) versus BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioSig Technologies and NeurAxis”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies $20,000.00 1,713.00 -$29.04 million N/A N/A NeurAxis $2.46 million 8.67 -$14.63 million ($1.84) -1.66

NeurAxis has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

Volatility and Risk

BioSig Technologies has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeurAxis has a beta of 4.27, suggesting that its stock price is 327% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies -44,832.50% N/A -776.49% NeurAxis -492.76% N/A -641.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares BioSig Technologies and NeurAxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

7.2% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of NeurAxis shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of NeurAxis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NeurAxis beats BioSig Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioSig Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BioSig Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, engages in development and commercialization of advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias in the United States. It offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures. The company has a research agreement with Mayo Foundation to develop an AI- and machine learning-powered software for PURE EP system. BioSig Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

About NeurAxis

(Get Free Report)

NeurAxis, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome. The company sells its products to healthcare companies, including hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.