Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 783.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

VTWO opened at $96.58 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $98.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.64.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

