PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 84,149 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 470,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,149 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 421,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 402,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 370,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 350,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 24,765 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUI opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $12.83.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

