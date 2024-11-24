Contrasting Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) & DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Phunware shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Phunware alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phunware and DoubleDown Interactive”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $4.83 million 20.10 -$52.78 million N/A N/A DoubleDown Interactive $308.86 million 2.34 $100.89 million $2.30 6.33

Risk and Volatility

DoubleDown Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than Phunware.

Phunware has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoubleDown Interactive has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Phunware and DoubleDown Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 1 2 0 2.67 DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 4 0 3.00

Phunware presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 166.39%. DoubleDown Interactive has a consensus target price of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 55.57%. Given Phunware’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Phunware is more favorable than DoubleDown Interactive.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and DoubleDown Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -867.61% -244.22% -119.14% DoubleDown Interactive 33.28% 14.78% 13.54%

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats Phunware on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phunware

(Get Free Report)

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement. It is also involved in the integration of its SDK licenses into existing applications maintained by its customers, as well as custom application development and support services; and provision of cloud-based vertical solutions for healthcare, retail, sports, aviation, real estate, hospitality, education, and other applications, as well as application transactions, including re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases for application discovery, user acquisition and audience building, audience engagement, and audience monetization. Phunware, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About DoubleDown Interactive

(Get Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.