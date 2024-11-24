PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $64.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average is $68.53. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

