Reviewing Addex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) & Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV)

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) and Addex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ADDXF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acrivon Therapeutics and Addex Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acrivon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$60.39 million ($2.70) -2.43 Addex Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acrivon Therapeutics N/A -47.95% -43.73% Addex Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Acrivon Therapeutics and Addex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Acrivon Therapeutics and Addex Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acrivon Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Addex Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Acrivon Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 261.32%. Given Acrivon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Acrivon Therapeutics is more favorable than Addex Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Acrivon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Acrivon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Acrivon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acrivon Therapeutics beats Addex Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates. Its lead clinical candidate is ACR-368, a selective small molecule inhibitor targeting CHK1 and CHK2, which is in Phase II clinical trial across various tumor types, including platinum-resistant ovarian, endometrial, and bladder cancer. The company is also developing its preclinical stage pipeline programs targeting critical nodes in the DNA damage response, or DDR, pathways; and ACR-2316, a dual WEE1/PKMYT1 inhibitor. Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Addex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for addiction. It has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Indivior PLC; and The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd and changed its name to Addex Therapeutics Ltd in March 2012. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.