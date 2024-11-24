11,616 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,616 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Twilio by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Twilio by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWLO opened at $104.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average of $64.80. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Twilio from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.70.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,054.02. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $271,393.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,919,646.26. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,946 shares of company stock worth $3,354,771 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

