B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 31,366 AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter worth $40,422,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,736,000 after purchasing an additional 581,843 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after buying an additional 543,023 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 229,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 138,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 115.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 227,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 121,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AtriCure from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $35.74 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.05 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $115.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

