B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $790,000 Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $472,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 530,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 61,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $11,997,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $122.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $87.61 and a 12-month high of $127.69. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.38%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

