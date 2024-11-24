B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.47.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,482.90. The trade was a 23.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $28,908,439.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 431,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,638,157.73. This represents a 21.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,956 shares of company stock worth $46,058,091. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $239.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 77.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.76 and a 52-week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 130.74%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

