Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDG. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 773,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 30,620 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 22.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 114,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 20,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 52.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRDG shares. Morgan Stanley cut Bridge Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

BRDG opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $11.69.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $101.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

