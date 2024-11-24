Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 157.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,349 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 866,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NUMV opened at $37.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average of $34.88. The company has a market cap of $380.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

