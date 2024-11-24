Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 24 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in NVR by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,498,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in NVR by 1,285.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Trading Up 0.7 %

NVR stock opened at $9,007.24 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6,052.58 and a twelve month high of $9,964.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9,422.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8,593.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $125.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,783.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total transaction of $1,188,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,679. The trade was a 35.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,330.96. This represents a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 775 shares of company stock worth $7,294,073. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.