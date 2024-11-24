Quest Partners LLC Sells 4,700 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Quest Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Yum China by 350.7% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,203,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,560 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,865,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,494 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,645,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Yum China by 56.3% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,394,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Yum China by 171.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,069,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $47.07 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.49.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Yum China’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.68.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

