Pathstone Holdings LLC Buys 1,849 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 537.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $55,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total value of $266,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 189,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,420,684.92. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,601 shares of company stock worth $9,116,179 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $202.82 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $202.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2,534.93, a P/E/G ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.69.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

