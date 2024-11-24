TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in TopBuild were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 87.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $491.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.44.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $373.05 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $291.98 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $382.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.06. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.