Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 14,866 Shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,048,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.10% of scPharmaceuticals worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCPH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 266.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 52,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the second quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,504,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,244,000 after buying an additional 115,206 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCPH. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on scPharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPH opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $6.71.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

