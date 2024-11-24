26,616 Shares in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 313.8% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 115,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 87,625 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Genie Energy by 269.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 45,125 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Genie Energy by 214.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 40,752 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 38,632 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $39,537.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,632.81. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Courter sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $63,173.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 304,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,825.09. The trade was a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,275 shares of company stock valued at $215,276 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

GNE stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.58 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genie Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 214.30%.

Genie Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.