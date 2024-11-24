Quest Partners LLC Acquires 5,139 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9,882.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 148.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,280,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,257,000 after purchasing an additional 765,206 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 319.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 925,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,324,000 after buying an additional 704,639 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $87,081,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,986,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2,291.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 414,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,836,000 after buying an additional 397,354 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,187.42. This represents a 41.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. This represents a 1.23 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dollar General from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $168.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.