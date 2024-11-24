Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 205 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Pathstone Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,096 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,907 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $185.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $145.70 and a one year high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $208,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,872. The trade was a 19.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 92.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

