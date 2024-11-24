Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 131.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 20,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock opened at $191.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.73. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $185.66 and a 12 month high of $257.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.11. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.25.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

