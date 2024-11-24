Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $1,055,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 124.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $327,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,533.09. The trade was a 12.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $1,879,733.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,867.44. The trade was a 64.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,599 shares of company stock worth $2,830,834. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of THC stock opened at $143.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $65.90 and a 1-year high of $171.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.04.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.60. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on THC. Raymond James cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.63.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

