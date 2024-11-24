Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 161.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 754.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $481.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $510.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.00.

Saia Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $541.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $472.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.07. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $358.90 and a 52-week high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.82 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

